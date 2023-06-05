Skrillex pauses Primavera Sound set after stage catches fire

Skrillex‘s latest show at Primavera Sound 2023 might’ve taken the phrase ‘set the stage on fire’ a little too literally.

The DJ was playing a set at the Barcelona festival last Friday (2 June) when he was forced to pause the performance after the lights on stage appeared to catch fire.

A staff member told fans over the public address system that the problem was a “technical error,” and Skrillex resumed his set after about 10 minutes.

Officials have since confirmed that there was a small fire in one of the lights on stage and that no one was injured during the incident.

Watch fan-recorded footage of the fire below.

lol at skrillex setting the stage on fire pic.twitter.com/R2vdNilBKv — ally pally (@allypallyxcx) June 3, 2023

In other news, Skrillex has teased a potential third album of 2023, following February’s Quest For Fire, and Don’t Get Too Close, which arrived just 24 hours later.

“London is Londoning, Next album is albuming,” the producer and DJ posted on Instagram last month, along with some pictures from his studio sessions.

The images and clips he shared feature Jyoty, Sam Gellaitry, TSHA, Randomer, Logan, Zeina, ISOxo, RHR and Miss Lafamilia. Fred Again.., Four Tet and Sam Interface are also tagged in the post, though they did not appear in the images or videos.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CsRVdy3uOYH/

While a release date for Skrillex’s next album hasn’t been confirmed, we’d wager it’ll come in the next couple of months, if his recent flurry of new music is anything to go by.