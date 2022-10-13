Looking to become an expert in music mixing? A series of Dolby Atmos seminars are headed to Europe and Asia

The tour was organised by UK loudspeaker manufacturer PMC and will provide advice from industry experts.

A range of educational seminars are set to take place later this year hosted by PMC and Dolby Atmos. Taking place in various countries within Europe and Asia, industry moguls will share their advice with those looking to become experts in immersive audio mixing.

Set to take place later this month, PMC is taking what it considers to be two industry experts on tour across a host of countries, aiming to help aspiring audio professionals improve their music production skills.

Organised as a series of in-person seminars, the events will take place in music facilities across the UK, Holland, Switzerland, Japan and South Korea.

Nick Rives, a Grammy-nominated engineer who has worked with the likes of Billie Eilish, Bob Marley, Pearl Jam and Eminem at Los Angeles’ Capitol Studios, is due to co-host the seminars. Maurice Patist, PMC’s president and proclaimed ‘expert in Dolby Atmos music mixing’ is also scheduled to help run the tour – with both using the opportunity to share advice with those looking to get started in the industry.

Topics expected to be covered at the events include how to make immersive mixes, how to form long-lasting relationships with artists and A&Rs, as well as advice on which techniques and tools create the best product.

Speaking about the forthcoming seminars, PMC president Maurice Patist affirms the brand’s overarching aim, stating that he sees it as something that will benefit all those involved in the industry.

“Creating best practices for the Atmos mixing process and helping audio professionals improve their skills will ultimately benefit the entire audio industry,” he says. “This [is a] hugely important tour, which will help dispel a lot of the myths around immersive audio mixing and give newcomers […] the opportunity to learn a great deal in a very short space of time.”

The tour is due to start in Holland on 17 October, before moving to Zurich for two days (19-20 October). The seminars will then take place in the PMC demo facilities in London on 24 October, then heading to Tokyo and Seoul on November 10 and 11 respectively.

