MasterSounds celebrates 15th anniversary with London pop-up event and new product launches

The pop up will host a showroom filled with gear including its recently launched Radius 2 MK2 and ISO 4 Isolator.

Audio brand MasterSounds is celebrating its 15th anniversary this year, and to mark the occasion it is hosting a 10-day pop-up in Shoreditch, London featuring a music-led programme curated by Luke Unabomber.

Alongside the event, many of its recently released products and accessories, such as the new Radius MK2 DJ mixer and ISO 4 Isolator, will be featured in a special showroom space.

The 15 Years Deep pop-up will run in partnership with Queen Samantha’s from 30 November – 9 December. A store full of MasterSounds products, plus talks, drop-in sessions, DJ sets, radio shows, plus food and drink will feature at the event.

On the first day, Luke Unabomber will kick things off on the morning with a breakfast show on Worldwide FM, and MasterSounds founders Ryan and Luke will be providing a talk in the evening, later rounded off by a DJ set from Danny Psychemagic.

Across the 10 day pop-up, a lineup of selectors, artists, labels, and industry figures will form part of the programme, including Luke Una, Mr Bongo, DISCO POGO, Colleen ‘Cosmo’ Murphy, Tina Edwards, Worldwide FM, Simon Dunmore, Luke Solomon and more.

The Queen Samantha’s space will be transformed into a showroom filled with gear including the newly launched Radius 2 MK2 and ISO 4 alongside a range of accessories and modified turntables. Those attending will also have the chance to hear its latest 4-Point Clarity M Modular Sound System in use. The space will be open to the public for demos, talks and retailing, “showcasing the very best in esoteric audio.”

“Since 2008, our esoteric principles of sound and simplicity have been at the forefront of every MasterSounds product. 15 years on and I’m delighted to showcase our boutique audio products at our pop-up event with our MasterSounds extended family,” says the brand.

Find out more over at MasterSounds.