Sets from Kaytranada, Honey Dijon and Peggy Gou to be streamed as part of Apple Music New Year’s Eve Party

Originally recorded in a packed warehouse, these special DJ sets will be available to as a livestream event and later on demand.

No plans for New Year’s Eve yet? Apple Music’s NYE Party might just have you covered, with sets from Kaytranada, Honey Dijon and Peggy Gou set to be livestreamed this Sunday as we say farewell to 2023.

The three sets, which originally took place in a packed warehouse in Brooklyn, New York, will be livestreamed as part of a full 24-hour takeover of exclusive DJ mixes for a special edition of Apple Music Live.

Further sets will also be hosted by artists of Apple Music’s dance music authority, including Tim Sweeney, Brooklyn collective Papi Juice, French techno legend Laurent Garnier, and many more. The full performances from the sold-out event will debut Sunday 31 December at 7:00pm PT / 10:00pm ET (3am GMT) exclusively on Apple Music and on the Apple TV app.

Fans can also stream the event at anytime on demand via both Apple Music and Apple TV+ after the livestream, and listen to the sets in Spatial Audio on Apple Music’s DJ Mixes dedicated space.

Kaytranada, who kicks off the event with a mix which takes more of “a house direction”, says: “When it’s a New Year’s mix, it’s more of a celebration for getting through the whole year – whether it was hard or not, you have to celebrate making it through the year. It’s a different approach than other mixes I do.”

Honey Dijon adds, “A New Year’s Eve mix is a fresh start, we’re going into a new chapter. So I try to bring that sense of lightness, freshness, joy, renewal, and fun. I just try to really bring my culture and my sound. I stand on so many incredible shoulders of black queer people who have created house music, so I always like to teach, entertain, and bring joy.”

Peggy Gou, who closes the event, says: “I try to always go to my sets or my shows half an hour before to get the vibe and see how other DJs are playing, and I’m very sensitive to the crowd’s energy and I try to read that as much as I can.” On what to expect next year, she states, “I don’t really like to talk about what to expect or what not to expect, so my fans should expect the unexpected in 2024.”

You can watch the trailer for the event now, and find out more over at Apple Music.