“It’s the basic stuff but it’s going to make you unstoppable”: Kaytranada offers advice for budding producers

Kaytranada has shared some tips for producers hoping to land a break.

The producer offered some words of wisdom in an extensive interview with Montreality, where he was asked what he’d recommend new producers doing to help get their career off the ground.

“I feel like producers can just be unique, you know. You don’t need whatever I’m using,” he says. “A lot of people just need a laptop or computer, you can just start from there. You’re always going to go through the rough patches before you become who you become as a producer. But you definitely gotta go through things, you can’t become the best just like that.

“You just definitely [have to] learn things. Learn how to play the keys, learn some instruments, just practice and practice. Remake your favourite producers’ beats. That definitely unlocks a lot of things. Watch a lot of tutorials… it’s kind of like the basic stuff but it’s going to make you unstoppable, honestly.”

Kaytranada wasn’t just offering advice for budding producers, however – he is asked later in the interview for advice for people who want to come out. The producer came out publicly as gay in 2016.

“I came out, but still, not everybody knows,” he says. “Don’t just confirm it to yourself. I came out in an article, that was an affirmation to just to make me believe that I’m actually coming out… just find a way to make it secure. Don’t even come out to everybody, just come out to yourself. Trying to take it to the next level’s not going to be easy, you know. Meditate, do things that are self-care as well, because it’s kind of like a rebirth.

“You’ve definitely got to learn things again and be ready for the world. You know, not everyone’s going to love it. You’re going to lose some people around you but you’re going to gain a lot of respect and a lot of love. It’s like the truest love you gon’ get because you’re full yourself now.”