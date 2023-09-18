Want to know what the Las Vegas Sphere looks like inside? Get a first look right here

The Sphere is set to open to the public at the end of this month.

The Las Vegas Sphere, which hosts the world’s largest LED screen, is set to officially open to the public at the end of this month (29 September) and you can now take a sneak peak inside of it.

Following its official opening, The Sphere will host live events such as film screenings, concerts and sports events, including a run of shows from iconic band, U2.

As we reported earlier this year, The Sphere illuminated for the first time on 4 July with a display of ‘fireworks’. The structure measures at 366 feet tall and 516 feet wide, making it the world’s biggest spherical structure, and also the largest LED screen.

It cost a mighty $2.3 billion to bring to life, and the venue is capable of hosting a capacity of 18,000 people. The exterior of Sphere consists of approximately 1.2 million LED lights, each consisting of 48 individual diodes capable of emitting 256 million different colours, but what’s going on inside of it? Well, now you can have a look.

EDMtrain has posted a short clip on X where you can take a look inside the structure, and some footage has also been shared to Instagram by Darren Aronofsky, a director who’s nature film Postcard From Earth is set to be shown at The Sphere on 6 October. We have to say, it looks very impressive…

Take a look at both clips below:

This is what the Las Vegas Sphere looks like on the inside 😯 Who would you want to see perform here?? pic.twitter.com/3mXLKan5XP — edmtrain (@edmtrainapp) July 24, 2023

Guy Barnett, Sphere’s SVP of Brand Strategy and Creative Development said at its July launch, “The Exosphere is more than a screen or a billboard – it is living architecture, and unlike anything that exists anywhere in the world.” The structure was designed by Populous, an architecture firm which has also worked on various other large capacity venues.

Find out more about the Las Vegas Sphere on its official website, and view the list of upcoming events.