Coachella’s new EDM stage, Quasar, will host DJ sets over three hours long

Taking to the stage first will be Honey Dijon and Green Velvet.

A new stage for EDM, Quasar, will launch at this year’s Coachella, hosting longer DJ sets of three hours or more.

The festival is taking place this April on both the 12-14 and 19-21, with Quasar occupying the space where its Sahara stage stood previously. This has been expanded and is now placed between Avenue 51 and Polo Road.

The stage space also hosts two “monolithic” LED walls, which appear mirror-like and can blend into the environment, as well as showing real-time content playback. The lineup for both weekends over on Quasar are as follows:

Weekend One:

Friday 12 April – Honey Dijon x Green Velvet

Saturday 13 April – Michael Bibi

Sunday 14 April – Jamie xx x Floating Points x Daphni

Weekend Two:

Friday 19 April – RÜFÜS DU SOL DJ set

Saturday 20 April – Eric Prydz x Anyma

Sunday 21 April – Diplo x Mau P

“We’re super excited to introduce Quasar to Coachella,” says Jenn Yacoubian of the festival’s parent company, Goldenvoice. “It’s going to be a stage where we can book talent on it in a way that we haven’t felt like we’ve been able to in the past. We’re looking at it as a traditional kind of DJ stage.”

She adds, “We wanted people to be able to see longer format DJs, we’re excited to have certain artists that have played the festival before, like Jamie xx, play for three to four hours with Daphni and Floating Points.”

Quasar is not a tent and therefore not a desert pic.twitter.com/MLRsw2PQm9 — Coachella (@coachella) March 19, 2024

Over 60 electronic acts are due to perform at the festival this year. Elsewhere in the lineup, Justice will be performing for the first time at the festival since 2017. Peggy Gou, who has also not performed at Coachella since her debut in 2018, will also be making a return.

