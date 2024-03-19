Coachella’s new EDM stage, Quasar, will host DJ sets over three hours long
Taking to the stage first will be Honey Dijon and Green Velvet.
Image: Dania Maxwell / Getty
Get MusicTech breaking news as it happens by following us on Telegram: https://t.me/MusicTechOfficial
A new stage for EDM, Quasar, will launch at this year’s Coachella, hosting longer DJ sets of three hours or more.
The festival is taking place this April on both the 12-14 and 19-21, with Quasar occupying the space where its Sahara stage stood previously. This has been expanded and is now placed between Avenue 51 and Polo Road.
- READ MORE: 21 UK festivals called off, postponed or cancelled altogether – with over 100 in danger of disappearing without immediate action
The stage space also hosts two “monolithic” LED walls, which appear mirror-like and can blend into the environment, as well as showing real-time content playback. The lineup for both weekends over on Quasar are as follows:
Weekend One:
- Friday 12 April – Honey Dijon x Green Velvet
- Saturday 13 April – Michael Bibi
- Sunday 14 April – Jamie xx x Floating Points x Daphni
Weekend Two:
- Friday 19 April – RÜFÜS DU SOL DJ set
- Saturday 20 April – Eric Prydz x Anyma
- Sunday 21 April – Diplo x Mau P
Quasar: Coachella’s newest stage pic.twitter.com/alu07U9txJ
— Coachella (@coachella) March 18, 2024
“We’re super excited to introduce Quasar to Coachella,” says Jenn Yacoubian of the festival’s parent company, Goldenvoice. “It’s going to be a stage where we can book talent on it in a way that we haven’t felt like we’ve been able to in the past. We’re looking at it as a traditional kind of DJ stage.”
She adds, “We wanted people to be able to see longer format DJs, we’re excited to have certain artists that have played the festival before, like Jamie xx, play for three to four hours with Daphni and Floating Points.”
Quasar is not a tent and therefore not a desert pic.twitter.com/MLRsw2PQm9
— Coachella (@coachella) March 19, 2024
Over 60 electronic acts are due to perform at the festival this year. Elsewhere in the lineup, Justice will be performing for the first time at the festival since 2017. Peggy Gou, who has also not performed at Coachella since her debut in 2018, will also be making a return.
Find out more about this year’s Coachella Festival.
Get the latest news, reviews and tutorials to your inbox.Subscribe