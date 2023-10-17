Claptone will give his first ever live interview at ADE on Thursday

The gold mask-bearing producer is set to talk at an event this Thursday celebrating his biggest achievements so far.

Notoriously mysterious dance producer and DJ Claptone is set to give his first-ever live interview this Thursday.

Speaking as part of Amsterdam Dance Event’s (ADE) programme at the Felix Meritis (Concertzaal) venue in the city, fans will be able to hear, for the first time, about Claptone’s rise to fame from the man himself in person.

The venue is set to be transformed, says ADE, into an immersive Claptone Experience, evoking a “captivating atmosphere that perfectly complements the artist’s enigmatic persona”. Alongside distinctly Claptone-esque decor, there will be an exclusive number of behind-the-scenes footage, live and archive shots, and highlights of Claptone’s most notable moments.

This event will then conclude with Claptone taking to the stage with BBC Radio 1 DJ, Danny Howard, who will host the first-ever live interview with the German producer.

Although Claptone has never done a live interview with an audience, MusicTech was lucky enough to chat to the enigmatic artist in March. We spoke about his label, Golden Recordings, his The Masquerade parties in Ibiza, his immense home studio and why passion for the music is important.

During the conversation, he advised budding producers to fall in love with the process of making music, saying, “You’ve got to love it and not expect anything – no success, no money, no fans. Nothing. Only then, your music will sound as if it’s from the heart and will touch other people.”

The event is one of over 1,000 talks, workshops, club nights and performances taking place at ADE 2023, the world’s biggest dance music conference. The city-wide festival will run from 18 – 22 October in over 200 venues throughout the Dutch capital.

Other notable events include a talk on science and music by Max Cooper, various discussions about the use of AI in music, a conversation with A-Trak about 50 years of hip-hop and a panel on career advice by Dillon Francis.

Claptone: First Ever Live Interview and Experience takes place at Felix Meritis (Concertzaal) on Thursday 19 October.

