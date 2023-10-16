Friend Within breaks down how much he gets paid by major platforms, thanks gym classes for paying his rent

Gym tunes are apparently the way to go if you want to make a living off streaming payouts, as Friend Within reveals in a recent post detailing the royalties he’s received from major platforms for the past quarter.

Sharing the information on last week’s #PRSDay, the producer calls it a “very exciting day” that “for some will mean if they can pay the rent this month or not”.

Starting from the bottom of the payout ladder, we have – drumroll please – Apple Music coming in at £0.0002999 per play, followed by Spotify, which offers £0.000329 per stream.

To put things into perspective, this translates to about 3000 plays for a mighty £1.

Next up, we have Soundcloud, which pays £0.00181 per play and while that might not sound like much, as Friend Within puts it, “It’s 552% better than Spotify.”

And most surprising of all, we have “UK Fitness Classes” leading the streaming payout (and livable-wage-for-musicians) game, offering the biggest single payout of £1,399.05.

“The moral of the story is support your favourite artists by buying their music, merch, tickets and join a fitness class,” teased the producer.

Check out the full breakdown below.