Bristol’s Tokyo World festival cancelled due to safety concerns

The dance music event was set to take place in September

Bristol-based dance music festival Tokyo World has been cancelled due to safety concerns over the festival’s site at Eastville Park.

In a statement posted to the festival’s website, organisers write that they are “devastated” that they were unable to find “workable solutions” to “keep the event safe and secure in the surrounding area and roads”.

The festival was due to host headliners Pendulum, Chase & Status and Bad Boy Chiller Crew.

“It is with heavy hearts and deep regret that we cannot go ahead with this year’s Tokyo World Festival at Eastville Park, Bristol.” the statement reads. “Our entire team is devastated by this and pretty lost for words but we would like to thank the thousands of you who have supported us this year & in recent years.

“We’ve worked hard with the Council and Police who have been supportive, but we have not been able to find workable solutions to the challenges of this location in order to keep the event safe and secure in the surrounding area and roads.

“As a team of family people, we feel we need to prioritise your safety as you arrive and leave the event, as well as once inside. As valued customers we feel your disappointment.

Organisers go on to say that the event “may be back next year, in a new location”, re-affirming that “there are too many growing challenges with using Eastville Park this year that cannot be overcome”.

All Tokyo World festival go-ers will receive full refunds for their tickets, the festival team has said.

This isn’t the first festival this year to face disruptions following safety concerns. Primavera Sound Madrid, which was set to deliver its first ever edition, was forced to cancel its opening day after “severe weather conditions”.