Brian Eno, Charli XCX and Laurent Garnier to speak at AVA London 2024

Running from 29 February to 2 March, AVA Festival will feature club nights and discussions across London venues.

Belfast’s AVA festival is set to make a return to London from 29 February to 2 March, today unveiling a multi-day, multi-venue format that will showcase both a conference and club event series, with the former featuring speakers such as Brian Eno, Charli XCX, and Laurent Garnier.

The conference, spanning two consecutive days at The British Library, The Standard, and KOKO, will serve as the focal point of AVA London 2024. It aims to unite leaders, creatives, and visionaries in the electronic music and arts industries, offering a platform to explore themes such as Future, Community, Impact, and Pathways.

Brian Eno, the legendary musician, visual artist, and climate activist, will open the conference on Thursday with a keynote conversation in association with EarthPercent. Attendees can expect insights into Eno’s influential role in addressing the climate and biodiversity emergency, as well as the intersection of art and environmental advocacy.

Charli XCX, the innovative pop artist, will contribute her perspective on the evolving landscape of the music industry, while electronic music pioneer Laurent Garnier will share his wealth of experience and insights in a keynote discussion, providing reflections on the past and future of electronic music.

While the conference takes centre stage, AVA London 2024 will also feature a dynamic club lineup with performances by DJ Daddy Trance (Marlon Hoffstadt), DJ Boring, Or:La B2b Spray, Amaliah b2b Danielle, DJ AYA, Byron Yeates, Aika Mal, and Sloucho (Live), among others.

Tickets for the conference day are £113. Find out more at AVA.