AVA London 2024 returns with Brian Eno as keynote speaker

AVA London has revealed its program for 2024, featuring a series of exciting events scheduled across The British Library, KOKO, The Standard, and HERE at Outernet.

Taking place between 29 February to 2 March, the 3-day festival will showcase keynotes and panel discussions featuring some of the biggest names in the electronic music scene.

The conference will kick off with a conversation with Brian Eno, in association with EarthPercent, the charity he co-founded to encourage support for organisations addressing the climate and biodiversity emergency.

Other notable panellists include DJ and writer Elijah, War Child, London Night Czar Amy Lamé, and UK artist development agency One House. Attendees can look forward to a series of talks covering topics between Working sustainably with artists in a rocky climate, navigating brand partnerships as an artist and how cutting-edge technology can democratise access, foster inclusivity, and level the playing field for emerging talents.

Resident Advisor will also present a series of flagship editorial content including the RA Exchange Live as well as a live edition of The Art of DJing. There’ll also be two editorially led workshops hosted by RA, with more details to be announced in the following months.

On the entertainment front, the festival will feature club show performances from Marlon Hoffstadt AKA DJ Daddy Trance, DJ Boring, Or:La B2b Spray, Amaliah b2b Danielle, DJ AYA, Byron Yeates, Aika Mal, Sloucho (Live), and more to come.

“I’m delighted that AVA is returning to London,” said Night Czar Amy Lamé. “This exciting festival and conference, taking place at some of the capital’s most loved venues, features an illustrious line-up of artists and industry leaders. As our city’s first Night Czar, I’m proud of all the work that we’ve done to protect, preserve and help the capital’s economy prosper at night. I’m excited to share ideas and discuss how our successful 24 hour strategy could be implemented in other cities across the world.”

Sarah McBriar, Founder of AVA added, “We want AVA London to represent the diversity of the city and the scene, and what better way to do this, than explore a dynamic programme with some of the most respected artists and industry leaders across multiple venues that are crucial to culture, extending our offering to a broader audiences and bringing important conversations to the forefront alongside our clubs shows.”

Tickets for the events will go on sale on Friday, 1 December, with general on-sale beginning on the 12th.

You can sign up for the pre-sale at AVA Festival’s website.