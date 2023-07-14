Amsterdam Dance Event unveils new immersive experiences and exclusive performances for 2023

Among the confirmed programs is a deep immersion masterclass and audiovisual performance by London-based producer Max Cooper.

Amsterdam Dance Event (ADE), the world’s biggest club and festival conference for electronic music, has announced a series of new events in its festival program. Attendees can look forward to a slew of exciting audiovisual and musical performances that contribute to the conference’s immersive experience.

Held from 18-22 October, the five-day event will cover the whole spectrum of electronic subgenres in over 1000 events, with more than 2,500 artists performing in almost 200 of Amsterdam’s finest music and nightlife spaces.

Among the confirmed programs for the ADE Pro track is a deep immersion masterclass and audiovisual performance by London-based producer Max Cooper. The conference will also be hosting an exclusive edition of the Secret Artists in Residence concept for a collaborative jam session at ADE Pro home base Felix Meritis.

This year, a one-off music studio will be built at Felix Meritis, allowing for unusual collabs and jamming sessions with an eclectic roster of artists including Steve Rachmad, Alberta Balsam, Mathew Jonson, Sarah Neutkens, Sie Medway-Smith & the concept’s host and curator Pitto himself.

This year’s ADE will also delve into strategies, opportunities and responsibilities that define the global electronic music industry.

Topics will range from organising large scale events in an increasingly uncertain market, mastering the recent explosion of machine learning as a music professional to getting your music used in movies and series on the most well-known video streaming platforms etc. Promoting inclusivity is another key focus, with HE.SHE.THEY. and William Morris Endeavor Agency (WME) sharing strategies for diversity in the industry.

The ADE Pro Pass grants access to the full conference program, alongside networking events, the ADE Festival program and more.

Tickets to the event and more information can be found at the ADE website.