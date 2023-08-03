Amsterdam pledges €2.2 million over the next four years to boost nightlife scene

Funds will go towards finding new venues for nighttime spaces, including empty tunnels, old bomb shelters and unused garages.

Officials in Amsterdam have pledged €2.2 million over the next four years in a bid to boost the city’s nightlife scene.

According to the city’s deputy mayor Touria Meliani, the fund is to address the problems of lack of suitable space, rising costs and short-term leases. She adds that nightlife plays a “significant role in the renewal of Amsterdam’s culture” [per NLTimes].

The money will be used to find and nurture alternative venues for nighttime spaces, including empty tunnels, old bomb shelters and unused garages.

In 2024, organisers of the scheme will work alongside the Amsterdam Fonds de Kunst, a fund for culture and arts in the city, allocating €1.2 million of the total funds to help young creatives “who want to organise, create, and do business at night”.

Additionally, there will be funds set aside for sound insulation to limit noise complaints in residential areas.

The announcement comes shortly after the government in Berlin announced a €947 million culture fund to support new clubs and cultural spaces in the German capital.

These initiatives are positive not only in the sense that European cities are getting investment to improve their nightlife, but also in that they’re indicative of a growing appreciation by public officials of the importance of nighttime culture, both economically and in terms of the wellbeing of their constituents.

And while Amsterdam’s €2.2 million pledge pales in comparison to Berlin’s €947 million, the fact officials are increasingly allocating funds to nighttime culture is, no doubt, a positive thing for the industry.