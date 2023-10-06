Erica Synths launches feature-packed Black Stereo Delay2 and Black Stereo Reverb modules

Erica Synths has added two new effects modules to its Black Series, the Black Stereo Delay2 and the Black Stereo Reverb.

These hi-fi stereo effects modules are packed with a range of unique features, all based on the custom DSP engine developed by the Latvian synth and effects manufacturer.

The Black Stereo Delay offers a widely applicable range of delay options, including Tape, BBD, and digital delay emulations, each with three distinct modes. You have full control over delay time, feedback, feedback tone, and stereo spread, allowing you to craft intricate and delicate effects. Plus, its CV control over various parameters and the capacity to store up to 10 presets, makes it ideal for performance setups.

The Black Stereo Reverb takes your sound has selectable reverb sources, including, again, Tape and BBD, alongside “dirty BBD” digital emulations. With three modes (Room, Hall, and Cathedral), you can shape your reverberation effects precisely. Like its counterpart, this module offers CV control, preset storage, and a range of adjustable parameters, including room size, feedback, tone, dry/wet mix, and stereo spin.

This isn’t the only effect to be released by Erica Synths this year. In March, it released the digital version of its Zen Delay, Zen Delay Virtual.

In our review of the plugin, MusicTech said: “Despite a couple of small misgivings, Zen Delay Virtual is a fantastic emulation of a beautiful and unique hardware delay. It’s not especially cheap, but it sounds superb and expands on the hardware in meaningful and useful ways that maximise its sound design credentials. With the valve overdrive, analogue filter, noise and bit-crusher elements, it’s also a surprisingly versatile multi-effects unit that’s a lot of fun for creating experimental dub effects and spicing-up any sound.”

Both the Black Stereo Delay2 and the Black Stereo Reverb are set to ship around 10 October. Both modules each cost £240/€280/$294.

