Superbooth 2023: Erica Synths’ new Steampipe mimics the sound of wind-instruments

The flute-like synthesizer may have eight voices, but there’s no oscillator

Superbooth 2023: Erica Synths has unveiled the Steampipe, an eight-voice polyphony synth with no oscillator.

The Steampipe was developed in collaboration with Dutch company 112 dB, and according to Erica Synths was designed to mimic the way sound is created in wind instruments.

The synth itself can be split into three main components, STEAM, PIPE, and REVERBERATION.

The STEAM section can be compared to the lungs and the mouth of a musician. The generator creates the flow of air or “steam”, while the envelope determines the force in which it is blown out. The noise dial (within the generator box) is the noise you get when blowing out. The noise on the Steampipe can also be replaced with an external audio source.

Next, the PIPE section can be compared to a flute. In the pipe, the tune is formed. The push dial (within the feedback box) bounces the steam like it does in a flute and generates the tone. The delay box changes the flute’s tuning and shape.

Finally, the REVERBERATOR adds space and ambience to the sound.

The Steampipe has been designed with MIDI in mind, and can connected to a MIDI keyboard or controller.

As well as this, Erica Synths has also released the Black Stereo Reverb and Black Stereo Delay 2. The pair of modules have been designed to be added to any modular system, in order to extend their controls.

Both have also been developed in collaboration with Dutch company 112 dB.

For more information about the Steampipe, and the Black Stereo Reverb and Delay 2, you can head to EricaSynths.lv.