Floating record shop Rubber Ducky Records reopens after sinking with new stock

The vibrant yellow and blue boat is open once again, offering thousands of records across house, techno, disco and more.

A floating record store based on a canal boat, Rubber Ducky Records, has reopened after it sank earlier this year (2023). The revived shop is currently docked in Manchester, UK, with future plans to tour across the nation.

Now taking bookings for visits, Rubber Ducky Records hosts over “3000 new tunes” to browse through, including genres such as house, techno, electro, acid, trance, DnB, disco, and much more.

The store originally opened in October 2022 but sadly sank in April of 2023. It was originally based in Sowerby Bridge, West Yorkshire. Following the sinking, Rubber Ducky Records’ founder, Myles Greenwood, launched a Go Fund Me page which raised £10,000. The money collected went towards restoring the boat and its stock.

Greenwood has now shared the good news in a post on social media that the store is back up and running: “I am so unbelievably thankful for all the support and generosity since the sinking, whether it was a message, a Go Fund Me donation or a hug. Thank you so so much, humanity really is incredible.

“I can finally say the sentence Rubber Ducky Records is open again! What a crazy journey! The fire will be hot, the Baileys is on ice, so get booked in if you want a cosy dig in Manchester through the 3000 new tunes!” He writes.

There is a limit of two people per listening station, so larger groups wanting to visit are advised by Greenwood to book both decks. “Take as long as you wish just be mindful of others,” he says.

Read the full post below:

Bookings are open now. Find out more via the Rubber Ducky Records website. According to a map shown on the official page, the boat is docked just off Redhill Street in Manchester.