We’re giving away this £750 Warm Audio WA-47F mic

How’s your mic collection looking right now? Whether it’s flourishing or faltering, we’re sure you could always do with another condenser mic.

Warm Audio’s WA-47F might be just the ticket. Scoring a 9/10 in our review for its fantastic performance that stood its own against the coveted Neumann U 47 , it’s bound to be an asset to your collection and help elevate your recordings. At £795, it’s safe to say that this is a premium microphone, regardless of your recording environment.

It boasts a gold-sputtered K 47-style capsule, premium Fairchild transistors, Wima and polystyrene capacitors, a switchable 10dB pad and 140Hz high-pass-filter, and a max SPL of 147dB. Suffice it to say, it’s not a mic to turn your nose up at.

In our review, we said: “The solid-state 47F is the kind of rugged all-rounder you can place in front of a thunderous bass rig or near the front head of a kick drum, which is exactly what many engineers do.”

“The 47F’s open and vivid midrange performance is matched by its superb bass response, making it a natural choice for mic’ing bass cabs. Positioning the mic about four feet in front of our Fender Bassman 100, we engage the 10dB pad to allow for greater gain control from our preamp. You certainly don’t get shortchanged in the low-end with the 47F.”

To have a chance at getting your hands on this accomplished microphone, you simply need to subscribe to the MusicTech newsletter and answer one question in the form below.

Loading…

MusicTech’s competition will run from TKTK to 24 March 2023 and is open to UK entrants only. You can find the full terms and conditions at TKTKTK