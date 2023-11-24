Black Friday 2023: best deals on DJ headphones

DJs: This Black Friday, grab a new pair of headphones for a cheaper price and keep the club rocking like you do best.

Once again, Black Friday is here. What does that mean? Well, in the world of music tech, it means that retailers and online platforms offer significant discounts on instruments, recording gear, software, and studio equipment. Brands provide limited-time deals and exclusive offers on MIDI controllers, synthesizers, headphones, and more, attracting musicians and producers seeking affordable upgrades.

If you’re DJ, you’re in luck. Black Friday isn’t just a time for offers on studio equipment – it’s also a time when all manner of DJ gear, from controllers to accessories and headphones, are on offer for cheap, too. Here are five key online Black Friday deals on DJ headphones that you should be wrapping your head around.

Best Black Friday deals on DJ headphones, at a glance:

AIAIAI TMA-2 DJ – now just $152

AIAIAI’s DJ headphones not only produce crisp, beefy sound, but they’re also modular. That means that parts can be swapped easily and mixed and matched if you want a different sonic result or if a part is broken. Because of this, you don’t strictly have to fork out for a new pair of DJ headphones every time they get destroyed during your rowdy DJ set at the club. It is, of course, good for the environment, too. The TMA-2 DJ headphones were launched in July and are incredibly lightweight – perfect for when your DJ set has you dancing in the booth. Price: $152

Hercules HDP DJ45 – now just $27

To say that the Hercules HDP DJ45 headphones deliver the same sound quality and noise cancellation as others on this list is, let’s be honest, most likely a lie. Coming in at less than $30, however, these surely have to be one of the most afforsdbale pairs of DJ headphones on the market. Now just $27 on Thomann, these are closed-back with pivotal earpieces and a frequency range of 20 – 20,000 Hz. Price: $27

AIAIAI TMA-2 DJ XE – now $106

The AIAIAI TMA-2 DJ XE and TMA-2 DJ headphones are of course very similar, although the XE range is lighter and cheaper but slightly less professional. They’re both closed-back, have a supra-aural design, identical titanium-coated 40 mm drivers, and the same frequency range. However, the XE model features an S01 MKII speaker unit, E02 on-ear PU ear pads, an H01 nylon headband, and a straight 1.5 m connection cable (C05) with a 3.5 mm jack plug and adapter. They clock in at a sweet 160g, 30 grams lighter than the TMA-2 DJs. Now, that’s lightweight. Price: $106

Numark HF125 – just $13

They were already cheap and now they’re – somehow – even cheaper. The Numark HF125 DJ headphones boast key features such as a closed-back design, 40 mm drivers, an adjustable headband, and padded ear cups for comfort during extended use. DJs should consider purchasing these headphones this Black Friday for their affordability, reliable sound quality, and durable build, which make them suitable for monitoring cues and beatmatching during performances.

Sennheiser HD25 Pro – £117 down from £129

Sennheiser’s HD25 headphones are one of the most popular headphone choices among DJs. The lightweight HD 25 headphones, with one-ear listening, are essential for mobile monitoring. Purpose-built for professionals, they offer high noise isolation and are really durable. The MusicTech team have been regularly DJing with a pair for about three years now, and can vouch for this durability. They excel in loud environments, so you can listen to the next tune in your DJ set even if the one you’re playing now is absolutely booming.

