Black Friday 2023: best deals on DJ controllers, DJ headphones and turntables

These are the ten best Black Friday deals on DJ gear, from controllers to headphones, turntables and more.

DJ�’ing has never been more popular, with all kinds of gear to help you do everything from rocking a club through to getting a party started using just your smartphone or iPad. We’ve gathered together some of the best deals around for Black Friday, covering everything you need to play, mash-up, mix and monitor your tracks.

You’ll find loopers, turntables, scratch systems, specialised DJ headphones and much more, all available at a discount for a limited time. So dive in and see where your DJ adventures will lead!

The best Black Friday deals on DJ controllers, DJ headphones and turntables, at a glance:

Save 13% on the Reloop Ready

This compact 2-channel DJ controller comes complete with Serato DJ Lite to get you started and also works with Serato DJ Pro and streaming services including Beatport Link and Soundcloud Go+. With 16 RGB pads and 9 performance modes it gives you total control over your sets, and even works as a USB audio interface. Best of all it can connect to iOS and Android DJ apps as well as your laptop.

Get 10% off the Boss RC-202 Loop Station

Take your performances to the next level by incorporating some creative looping with this cool loop pedal. With onboard looping and multi FX, it can be hand operated as part of your set, letting you sample, remix and mangle sounds and loops as you DJ. Plus it’s small enough to travel with you wherever you go.

Save $300 on the Rane One Professional DJ Controller

If you’re serious about your craft you’ll love the amazing feature set of this flagship DJ controller. With 7.2 inch motorized platters, a Mag Four crossfader and its own loop section, it’s insanely well connected, sporting 3 stereo outputs, dual mic and dual USB laptop connections as well as phono and line inputs. Plus, a wealth of performance buttons and controls to help you power up your performance.

Get 7% off the American Audio TTD 2400 USB MKII

Old school DJ’ing means using real turntables and this direct drive model also features a USB audio interface for expanded functionality. Bundled with a cartridge, stylus, USB cable and slipmat you’ll be spinning your discs in no time. A pitch control helps you to beat match as you play.

Get 10% off the Pioneer DJM-S7 2-Channel Scratch DJ Mixer

Pioneer are legends in the DJ world and this specialised scratch controller has it all – a specialised Magvel fader Pro, special large performance pads and even a Bluetooth input to let you stream audio in from your smartphone or computer. There’s dual headphone outs as well as USB and line level audio. A host of hands-on controls and a bunch of great-sounding DJ effects are built in to round off this premier DJ package.

Save £40 on the Reloop Beatpad 2

Step things up with this 4-channel USB audio interface and DJ controller that’s also compatible with the Lightning connector for hooking up your smartphone or iPad. The extensive feature set includes Airplay for wirelessly streaming music to the controller, a mic input jack, dual headphone outputs and performance pads for dynamic control as you spin your tunes.

Save 10% on the Numark Redwave Carbon DJ headphones

Every DJ needs some serious cans and these are the perfect solution for disc jockeys. With a swivel design that lets you listen with one or two sides, they have large 50mm drivers and high power voice coils to keep you in control no matter how loud things get. Designed for a deep bass response, they have also been manufactured to remain comfortable during those long sessions.

Get $30 off the Hercules DJControl Inpulse T7 DJ Controller

Get the authentic experience of spinning vinyl with this motorized DJ controller that comes with Serato DJ Lite to get you up and running. Its two motorized 7 inch platters let you nudge and spin your tunes with ease, and it comes with two felt slipmats and replica vinyl records – everything you need for authentic DJ’ing in a single package.

Save 10% on the Numark Mixstream Pro Go

The world’s first wireless standalone DJ controller, this flagship unit is ready to move wherever you go with its built-in rechargeable battery, onboard speakers, wi-fi capability, USB and card slots and even wireless lighting control. Take full command with the 7 inch multi touch gesture-controlled touchscreen and explore extensive features including 6 inch capacitive touch scratch wheels, multiband EQ and much more. It’s a party in a box!

Get 21% off the Hercules DJControl Starlight Portable USB DJ Controller

Shipping with Serato DJ Lite, this is the perfect DJ controller for performing on the move. Its built-in soundcard lets you monitor without a computer, while clever RGB backlighting keeps you up to speed with what’s going on. DJ performance controls including hot cues, looping, FX, sampling and more are available and the jog wheels are pressure sensitive to make sure you keep the party moving.

Don’t see what you’re looking for? These are just a few selections. You can check out loads more Black Friday offers at your own pace from the following retailers:

