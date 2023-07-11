Audeze and Microsoft’s ‘Ultraviolet’ Maxwell is an audiophile gaming headset

High-end audio manufacturer Audeze has teamed up with Microsoft on what might just be the snazziest-looking gaming headset this summer.

Developed in partnership with Microsoft for their Designed for Xbox Summer product collection, this limited edition run of Audeze’s acclaimed Maxwell gaming headset features an Ultraviolet finish that’s sure to turn heads.

Released in late 2022, the original Maxwell is a pair of wireless headphones powered by Audeze’s 90mm planar magnetic drivers and designed for the everyday gamer.

Featuring ultra-low-latency and high-resolution audio of up to 24-bit 96kHz when connected via the USB dongle, the headset is said by Audeze to offer “studio-quality sound and lifelike, powerful dynamics” to maximise your gaming experience. Low-latency wireless range and stability are also improved up to 3X from Audeze’s 2021 Penrose headset, while the inclusion of Bluetooth 5.3 offers support for the more efficient low-latency LC3 and LC3plus codecs.

Each unit comes with Audeze’s proprietary lag-free AI-powered noise filtration for crystal-clear communication in any environment. More impressively, battery life is rated at a whopping 80+ hours, with a charging time of just 20 minutes.

Audeze and Microsoft’s Ultraviolet headset also boasts an all-new reinforced chassis built with aluminium and steel, plus an embedded Dolby Atmos license.

The original Maxwell headset is priced at $299, and the new Ultraviolet model is available from 15 August at $329 USD.

The Ultraviolet edition of the Maxwell headphone is available on the Audeze website for pre-order in limited quantities.