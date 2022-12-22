Adobe pre-launches Adobe Podcast with speech enhancer tool – and it’s currently free

Adobe has pre-launched its Adobe Podcast software, and it’s currently free to those who request and are granted access.

The software was previously known as Project Shasta, and is described as “an audio tool for people with stories to tell”, but with the tools on offer, it may well be a software that can handle a variety of purposes as opposed to just podcasting.

One of its most talked about features is an AI-powered Enhanced Speech tool, which is said to increase clarity by removing background noise and sharpening your voice’s frequencies. Adobe is claiming that “it makes it sound as if everything was recorded in a professional studio”.

Check out the video below to hear the Enhanced Speech tool work its magic as it cuts out background noise and brings the user’s voice to the forefront of a recording:

There’s a Mic Check feature that evaluates how well your recording setup works (again, via AI), telling you if you’re too close or too far from your mic, how much gain you need and how background noise is impacting your recording so you can get the best results from your session. Adobe Podcast also allows users to record remotely via a link which is then synced back together via the cloud.

You can also wave goodbye to fiddling with waveforms as Adobe lets you edit with a transcript, so specific words and phrases can be cut straight out. There are project templates available, which Adobe claims should make your workflow faster too.

Further details on the official launch of Adobe Podcast is yet to be confirmed, but if you’d like to try it out early, you can request access at podcast.adobe.com.