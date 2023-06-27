Dawsons to return with “fresh energy” after being acquired by Vista Musical Instruments

“This legacy of nurturing talent and supporting aspiring musicians remains an integral part of Dawsons’ identity and something we care about deeply,” Vista says

Historical UK musical instrument retailer Dawsons has been acquired by Vista Musical Instruments.

The move is set to “set the stage for an exciting new era in the UK music industry”, Vista says, as it aims to “preserve the legacy of Dawsons while injecting fresh energy and innovation into the brand”.

“As one of the oldest music retailers in the UK, Dawsons holds a special place in the hearts of musicians and fans alike around the country,” says Meng Ru Kuok, Vista Musical Instruments CEO.

“Countless musicians have found their first instruments or made their initial foray into the world of music through Dawsons. This legacy of nurturing talent and supporting aspiring musicians remains an integral part of Dawsons’ identity and something we care about deeply at Vista Musical Instruments. With such a rich heritage, and our ability as a group to rebuild this legacy name and supply an extensive, high-quality product range, the business aligns perfectly with our family of brands and vision for Vista Musical Instruments and we are proud to leverage our extensive retail experience as stewards of the brand’s future.”

Dawsons is one of the oldest musical instrument retailers in the UK, having first established in the UK town of Warrington in 1898. While it had major success for many years selling the likes of keyboards, synths and guitars, in 2020 the company went into administration due to declining sales and a “highly challenging retail environment”.

Vista Musical Instruments is a collective of music brands “dedicated to building meaningful products and experiences for the music community”. It currently owns a variety of musical instrument manufacturers and stores, such as Heritage, Swee Lee, MONO, Teisco and Harmony. Vista is owned by Caldecott Music Group, which owns NME Networks.

