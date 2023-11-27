These Sony WH-CH520 Wireless Bluetooth headphones are just £34 for Cyber Monday

It’s Cyber Monday, and if you’re on the lookout for a new pair of all-purpose wireless Bluetooth headphones, it’s safe to say Amazon has you covered. For a limited time only, the e-commerce behemoth is offering these Sony WH-CH520 Wireless Bluetooth on-ear headphones for just £34. With a normal retail price of £60, that represents a tasty 43 percent saving.

Available in three colours – Black, Blue and White – the WH-CH520 Wireless Bluetooth headphones boast up to 50 hours of battery life, to keep your life soundtracked whether you’re hitting the gym, in a flow state at work, or simply browsing the web.

Elsewhere, a Digital Sound Enhancement Engine (DSEE) restores your music with high frequency and gradual fade out sound for a more authentic performance, and you can even tailor your music to your own taste with EQ settings on the Sony | Headphones Connect app.

They’re designed for optimal comfort, too; the WH-CH520 Wireless Bluetooth headphones feature an adjustable headband, soft earpads and a lightweight design to prevent fatigue during those 50 hours of battery life. Oh, and they also charge quick, too. A simple three-minute quick charge can give you one and a half hours of listening time.

Other features include both easy button and voice operation modes, and multipoint connection, which allows you to connect the headphones to two devices at the same time.

They’re great for listening to music, but if you spend a lot of your time on the phone, they might be even better. You’re able to answer calls with one click of the buttons on the earcups, and speak via a built-in microphone – meaning there’s no need to take your phone out of your pocket. Add to this noise suppression processing, and you’ve a pair of headphones perfect for calls on the move.

If all this sounds good for just £34, head over to Amazon now and grab yours. And we’d recommend doing it soon; a deal this good usually sells out before the deal itself no longer stands.