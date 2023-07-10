SoundCloud announces new partnership with SquareSpace, Adobe, Discord and Rap Plug to boost member benefits

These partnerships mark a significant expansion of the company’s SoundCloud for Artists: Member Benefits programme.

SoundCloud is partnering with SquareSpace, Adobe, Discord, and Rap Plug, in order to further boost member benefits.

The move marks a significant expansion to the company’s SoundCloud for Artists: Member Benefits programme, which includes offers and discounts from music industry brands and services.

As a result of the partnership, members will be able to access benefits like unique music domains from Squarespace, three months free on Discord Nitro, 20% off Adobe Premiere Pro, and 30 free courses on Rap Plug.

“Being an artist today often requires more than making great music. Between managing your online presence, creating assets for social media, and building out a community, there’s a lot artists have to handle,” said Tracy Chan, SVP of Creator at SoundCloud.

“We’re aware of that, and we want to make things easier by offering benefits that help you across all areas of your career. It’s great to be partnering with other creator-first companies like Squarespace, Adobe, Discord, and Rap Plug to provide a benefits package you can’t find anywhere else.”

Spotify for Artists launched back in 2022, offering artists the ability to benefit from direct messaging, a global licensing deal with Merlin and more.

This comes only six weeks after the streaming service made the announcement that they are laying off 8% of its global staff.

The company made the announcement in an email sent to its global staff, which was then obtained by Variety.

“Ultimately, I take accountability for this decision and will carry that with me every day,” SoundCloud’s CEO Eliah Seton wrote. “Most importantly, we are absolutely determined to treat everyone with the utmost respect and manage this process in as generous a manner as possible.

“This is a challenging but essential decision to ensure the health of our business and get SoundCloud to profitability this year,” he continued.

For more information about membership benefits for SoundCloud Next and Next Pro, you can visit SoundCloud’s artist portal.