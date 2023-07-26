ReverbNation is relaunched by BandLab Technologies with a new visual identity

“ReverbNation has consistently offered a wealth of tools and opportunities, enabling musicians that choose to stay independent to distribute their music, amplify their voices and grow their fanbase”

Almost two years after its acquisition, ReverbNation has been given a visual revamp by its parent company BandLab Technologies. With the rebrand, ReverbNation promises an “unwavering commitment to being the ultimate destination for artists to launch their careers.”

ReverbNation’s new visual identity can be seen in its new logo, refreshed website, and all of its web and social media channels. The website will continue to assist musicians in forging a career with features such as fan engagement tools and analytics.

BandLab Technologies’ rebrand of ReverbNation also sheds light on plans to “invest into new features and expand ReverbNation’s suite of artist services.” This includes creating additional roles to enhance the service offerings, and provide “better funnels” for artists to connect with teams that will help them to succeed.

The platform has been used by artists such as Sylvan Esso, Nicki Minaj, Mac Miller, Cage The Elephant, Charlie Puth and many more.

“Driven by an unwavering passion to empower artists, ReverbNation has consistently offered a wealth of tools and opportunities, enabling musicians that choose to stay independent to distribute their music, amplify their voices and grow their fanbase,” says BandLab Technologies CEO & Co-founder Meng Ru Kuok.

“As we empower more creators at unprecedented levels around the world, we see it our responsibility to continue to invest in the flourishing independent artist ecosystem and its future as well. This new look is in keeping with that dedication.

“Additionally, ReverbNation will build further on our current feature set, create additional roles to enrich our artist services offerings as well as further opportunities and develop better funnels for our artists to connect with professional management, labels, and teams to support their musical careers.”

BandLab Technologies’ announcement follows the news of its rebranding of coveted DAW, Cakewalk by BandLab. The revised Cakewalk model will include two new versions of the music-making software: Cakewalk Sonar and Cakewalk Next. The full details of both applications are yet to be announced.

Check out ReverbNation’s rebrand at reverbnation.com.

