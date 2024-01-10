logo
University Challenge contestants confuse D&B with Jungle – producers have a field day sampling it

Trust producers to take a viral video and turn it into something beautiful.

 
DJ sound mixer. Image: 123ducu via Getty Images

Producers have taken to social media to share remixes of a University Challenge answer after the contestants confused drum and bass with Jungle, and the results do not disappoint.

If you’ve never watched University Challenge, it’s a tournament where some of the UK’s brightest students are tested on their knowledge, which sometimes involves pop-culture. In other words, it’s a great place for some quality meme content.

This week’s programme didn’t disappoint, as a clip of contestants from the University of Aberdeen confusing the two genres has gone viral.

The question was: “What name is given to the genre of dance music that developed in the UK in the early 1990s out of the rave scene and reggae sound system culture associated with acts such as A Guy Called Gerald and Goldie?”

TV host Amol Rajan quickly responded that he “can’t accept drum and bass. We need Jungle, I’m afraid”, leading to a wild response from the internet.

“Please, please will someone sample [Amol Rajan]?”, wrote one X user.

The post, which now has a staggering 6.7 million views, was replied to with some interesting remixes.

Here are some of the best ones:

One producer even manages to use the University Challenge theme tune into his remix:

