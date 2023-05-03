Submit your music and get in the Artist Spotlight on MusicTech, with BandLab Opportunities

In partnership with BandLab

MusicTech is teaming up with social music-making platform BandLab to offer creators a unique chance to be in the Artist Spotlight. This new initiative is open to artists around the world – here’s how you can get involved.

We’ll be selecting one BandLab/ReverbNation artist for this exclusive opportunity, who will be featured on MusicTech’s website and social media channels. This will help an up-and-coming artist expand their audience and online presence, and empower them to share their creative process with like-minded readers.

Producers of all levels and genres are encouraged to participate in the Artist Spotlight opportunity. To enter, you simply need to submit your original music to the BandLab Opportunities platform before June 12 2023. BandLab’s team and MusicTech’s editorial team will review entries and announce a winner on June 19.

The Artist Spotlight winner will partake in a written-through interview with MusicTech. In addition, MusicTech will promote an artist-created video that showcases their creative process, using their submitted track as a reference. To continue supporting the artist, MusicTech will include the written feature in its weekly newsletter and on its homepage, and publish the article and supporting video to its social media channels.

Since it was established in 2015, BandLab has supported and uplifted emerging musicians through its free-to-use DAW software and social network. They have continued to offer a whole host of features and tools for over 50 million creators to stay the course of their artistic path, connect with fans, and grow their audience.

With BandLab Opportunities, artists may get a chance to play at festivals, get their music heard by A&R at indie and major labels, get featured on some of the world’s best music publications, and much more. To get started, artists simply pick an opportunity that they are interested in and submit their music or EPK on BandLab’s Opportunity page.

Submit your music to the Artist Spotlight page at bandlab.com