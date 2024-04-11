Watch Depeche Mode play the final Memento Mori show in Cologne

This was Depeche Mode’s first world tour since the passing of bandmate, Andy Fletcher.

Iconic electronica band Depeche Mode have completed their Memento Mori world tour. The show, which you can watch in full below, was an emotionally charged final sendoff at the Lanxess Arena in Cologne, Germany on 8 April.

The tour, spanning 112 shows and captivating over two million fans, commemorated the band’s 15th studio album of the same name and marked their first since the loss of longtime bandmate, Andy Fletcher, in 2022.

The setlist for the memorable Cologne performance featured a blend of classics and newer tracks. From the energy of the 1990-launched Enjoy the Silence to the poignant rendition of World in My Eyes, dedicated to Fletcher, each song carried a weight of significance, considering the band has now been going for a whopping 44 years.

In a recent interview with NME, Depeche Mode members Dave Gahan and Martin Gore shared their thoughts on the future following the conclusion of the tour.

Gore emphasized the importance of creating music that resonates with fans, stating, “The most important thing is to be putting out good music and that people like it.” He outlined their post-tour plans, mentioning a break before considering future projects. “Once we finish this tour we’ll take a break, then we’ll see if and when we feel like doing it again,” Gore explained, highlighting the band’s flexible approach to their creative journey.

Gahan reflected on his own journey, acknowledging his initial reluctance and eventual compulsion to rejoin the group. “That is a good word. It was like that; I was compelled. Just when I thought I was out, they dragged me back in!” he confessed, alluding to the magnetic pull of the band’s camaraderie.

The passing of bandmate Fletcher added a poignant layer to their reflections. “Losing Fletch made that feeling more real. Everything will come to an end. I don’t know when that is.”

Monday’s final show of the tour in Cologne is available to watch in full below:

For more artist news, head to MusicTech.