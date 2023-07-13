Volumio launches AI discovery tool in its music player to help users to find “hidden gems”

The AI Supersearch tool allows users to find new music by describing what sort of tracks they want to hear.

Italian audio company Volumio has launched Volumio AI, the latest version of its Music Player application. Now boasting a Supersearch feature, users can uncover musical “hidden gems” through the power of artificial intelligence.

The Volumio Music Player ecosystem, which was launched back in 2013, allows users to access their local music files and stream from their favourite music services such as TIDAL, Qobuz, Spotify and more, via one unified interface. ​

In its latest upgrade, Volumio says it is “one of the first music apps in the world to fully integrate an AI search function”. The new Supersearch feature utilises Open AI’s ChatGPT, to point listeners in the direction of “the perfect soundtrack for every moment”. By describing what you would like to hear in just a few words, Supersearch will give users an array of recommendations.

Other features of Volumio AI are:

Related artists and albums: Suggestions for other artists and albums you might like are presented as you browse. If those related artists or albums are located in your library – whether in your favourite streaming service or local files – Volumio AI’s Supersearch will be able to access them.

Infinity Playback: When you reach the end of your playback queue, new related tracks will automatically load.

Redesigned user interface: Described as “clutter free”, its interface has been revamped to make navigating through artists and albums much more streamlined.

Volumio can be installed on microcomputers such as Raspberry Pi, ASUS Tinkerboard or any PC, and can be controlled directly via your phone, computer or tablet.

Volumio’s Music Player is available now as a free version, or a paid premium version that includes the new Supersearch, and its other AI-powered features.

Premium pricing currently sits at £51.99 annually, or £5.99 per month ($69.99 annually or $7.49 per month / €59,99 annually, or €6.49 per month). Find out more at Volumio.