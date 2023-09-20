UK music industry body wants to adopt these five key principles for regulating AI

The Council of Music Makers has also produced a template letter that artists can tailor and send to record labels about the use of AI.

The Council of Music Makers has shared five key principles for AI use that they want policymakers to adopt when considering how to regulate AI for use in music.

The council – which represents UK songwriters, composers, artists, musicians, producers and music managers – has unveiled five fundamentals that it says should be fully embraced by the music industry as AI technology develops.

They have been developed by CMM’s five member organisations – The Ivors Academy, the Featured Artists Coalition, the Musicians’ Union, the Music Producers Guild and the Music Managers Forum. The five principles will be officially unveiled at The Ivors Academy Global Creators Summit on music and AI in London later today (20 September).

“We all recognise that AI presents opportunities for the music business,” says a representative for the Council of Music Makers. “However, the rights of music-makers – including artists, musicians, songwriters and studio producers – must be respected by technology companies and rights-holders as music AI models are trained and new AI-powered products and services are developed.”

The five principles can be seen below. We’ve simplified the wording a little, so if you want to the principles exactly as the Council of Music Makers proposes, you can head to the organisation’s website.