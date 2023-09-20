Tycho reveals new album for 2024 with collab features from Kaelin Ellis

“It feels like it’s a nice balance of stuff from different eras. But it all feels evolved.”

Scott Hansen, the brains behind electronic music project Tycho, has shared with MusicTech the news of an upcoming album for 2024.

READ MORE: Tycho’s $160,000 studio collection is flying off Reverb’s shelves: Why he’s selling and what to expect from his 2024 album

The reveal follows hot on the heels of Tycho’s recent single, Time To Run, which Hansen said in a new MusicTech interview was created with 25-year-old multi-instrumentalist and producer Kaelin Ellis.

“The impetus for that song was this drum part by [producer, multi-instrumentalist and streamer] Kaelin Ellis,” says Hansen. “I just got really into his drumming, so I worked with him on the drums for [Time To Run]. And he has this looser style; I’m used to rigid rhythmic structures I’ve been doing in the past, and more like indie-rock-type drums. So it’s cool to work with a different kind of pattern.”

Hansen adds that there are more tracks featuring Ellis, and that “a set of three songs kind of live in the same space as Time To Run.”

“There are three songs that live in darker [space],” he says. “Like if we kept doing stuff like Epoch, and then there’s some very Tycho original, kind of like Dive and Past Is Prologue era stuff. It feels like it’s a nice balance of stuff from different eras. But it all feels evolved.”

Hansen also details the story of how he met Ellis, who’s cultivated a strong fanbase online following his regular Twitch music production streams, his feature on Mass Appeal’s Rhythm Roulette, and six albums of jazz-funk and hip-hop.

“Reverb wanted to bring somebody who was using a Minimoog clone into my studio, where I had a real Minimoog, and just like, show them around the real thing and have them play it. And that was Kaelin. I didn’t even know him!

“So they had him come out and we just connected that day. And I was like, ‘Man, I’m working on this album. Why don’t you come back out to my studio?’ And he did. So yeah, that was really cool.”

Hansen has recruited mix engineer, Grizzly Bear’s Christopher Taylor will also be working on the new Tycho album. This will be the first time since Dive that mix engineer Count will not be working on a Tycho album.

Full details on the new Tycho album are scarce, but Hansen believes it will be ready for a Spring 2024 release.