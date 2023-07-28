Daft Punk’s Guy-Man credited as producer on Travis Scott’s Utopia

The long awaited album includes feature credits from one half of the Daft Punk duo

Rapper Travis Scott has finally released his long-awaited album, Utopia, and to the surprise of Daft Punk fans, one song on it was produced by Guy Manuel de Homem-Christo, AKA Guy-Man of the iconic French dance duo.

The album is filled to the brim with producer collabs from James Blake to Beyonce, SZA and even the controversial Kanye West.

However, the third track on the album, MODERN JAM, is where Guy-Man’s production skills really come to light. You can even hear Scott refer to Guy-Man at one point with the lyrics “Hey, Guy-Man, brought him home from France”.

Unsurprisingly, it is certainly one of the more electronic-sounding tracks on the album and has Scott rapping over the top of a looped beat that develops throughout the song.

Fans in the comments have praised Scott and Guy-Man’s production skills on the track, with many even claiming how old-school it sounds.

“I’m feeling this 90s type beat. I need a music video on this that has a 90s theme. Travis killed it,” writes one listener.

“This is going to go nuts in the club. Brought an old-school vibe. 80s type shit,” wrote another.

In more Utopia-related news, Travis Scott’s Utopia launch concert and livestream from Egypt’s Pyramids of Giza has officially been cancelled due to safety concerns. The Egyptian Musicians Syndicate announced that there were also issues with the “peculiar rituals performed by the star during his performance, contradicting our authentic societal values and traditions.”

The concert was set to take place tonight (28 July), and all ticket holders are being issued refunds via Live Nation Middle East.