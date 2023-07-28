Beatport.io launch digital collectable series about Berlin’s techno scene

Berlin is known for a lot of things, from the architecture to the food, but one thing stands out, and that is its bustling techno scene.

Beatport has launched a digital collectable series in collaboration on new NFT marketplace Beatport.io with Berghain bouncer and photographer Mischa Fanghaenel, portraying the city’s techno community.

The leading online music store for DJs has launched into the NFT space to celebrate the music and art that comes from this scene, named NACHTS – which translates to “at night” in English.

According to Beatport, the collection was also developed in collaboration with some of the scene’s biggest artists, such as Ellen Allien, Âme, Ben Klock, Dixon, DVS1 and many more.

“The NACHTS project started during the first lockdown as an idea,” explains Fanghaenel who has been a bouncer at the infamous Berlin club for ten years. “If this is it, if no club in Berlin will ever open again, how are we going to preserve what we had? How are we going to memorialize this culture?

“In the event that everything was gone, how could I document the range of characters that came together in the scene? Looking at the different people that shape this culture, I understand why it’s so important to have places in which everyone can simply come together and be themselves. That’s why I want to share how beautiful life can be.”

In August the first limited drop of the NACHTS series will be released – a collaboration with DJ and producer, Len Faki, including a bonus track from his latest album ‘Fusion’ that was produced exclusively for the edition.

Mischa Fanghaenel’s accompanying portrait exhibition NACHTS will open as part of the upcoming Berlin Art Week on 14 September where collectors will be able to use the NFT as a ticket to access.

For more information, you can head to Beatport.io.