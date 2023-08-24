Tomorrowland voted as world’s No.1 festival in DJ Mag poll

Ultra Music Festival in the US landed second place, with the UK’s Glastonbury Festival coming in third.

Electronic music festival Tomorrowland has been voted as the number one festival in the world in a reader poll run by DJ Mag.

The EDM festival was launched in 2005 and takes place annually in Boom, Belgium. This year’s festival took place in late July and saw names such as Steve Aoki, Eric Prydz, and Martin Garrix hosting sets.

DJ Mag’s poll collected verified votes from 100,000 readers between 26 April and 21 June. This year’s poll marks a shift to a public vote for the first time, as opposed to being decided by top DJs.

Tomorrowland had previously landed the top spot back in 2019, but this year marks the first time the festival has been chosen as winner by a general public vote.

Speaking about the festival being crowned as number one, founders and owners of Tomorrowland, Manu and Michiel Beers, said in a statement, “We are delighted to once again receive this recognition from the public, festival goers and DJ Mag readers.

“What once started as a dream, took wings thanks to the tireless efforts of a passionate young team and the enthusiasm and unconditional support of the Tomorrowland community, the People of Tomorrow. We are already looking forward to the 20th anniversary next year but now we are getting ready for the return to Brazil in a few weeks.”

Also coming in close to the top spot was Ultra Music Festival of the US in second place, with the UK’s Glastonbury Festival coming third. EDC came in fourth, with Coachella landing in fifth place.

DJ and TV personality Paris Hilton played a set at Tomorrowland earlier this year, afterwards she shared a clip of herself responding to audience members who accused her of not mixing live which went viral. “This is dedicated to the two haters at the front holding signs up saying I’m not playing live, ‘cause honey, yes I fucking am,” she said. “Sorry I’m a girl, I’m hot, I’m blonde. We can do everything. Go hate on someone else.”

The full top festival list by DJ Mag is now available. Find out more about Tomorrowland on its website.