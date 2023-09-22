Remastered version of Brian Eno’s The Ship to land on vinyl this year

Brian Eno’s 2016 album The Ship is set to be reissued. The album will arrive on 20 October this year, and a run of celebratory live performances will take place prior to its release throughout October.

The album originally marked Eno’s 27th full-length solo studio record, and featured a mighty 21-minute-long title track. It was the first album to feature vocals since 2005’s Another Day On Earth, and was said to be partly inspired by the Titanic disaster and the First World War.

Arriving on a coke bottle green coloured vinyl, the album has been remastered by Miles Showell at Abbey Road, and is set to be released via Universal Music Recordings.

Eno will perform live at an array of venues leading up to the release, with shows beginning on Saturday 21 October. He will take to the stage in venues across Venice, Berlin, Paris, Utrecht, and London, and will be accompanied by the Baltic Sea Philharmonic orchestra and conductor Kristjan Järvi.

“The album The Ship is an unusual piece in that it uses voice but doesn’t particularly rely on the song form,” Eno says in a statement (via Far Out Magazine). “It’s an atmosphere with occasional characters drifting through it, characters lost in the vague space made by the music. There’s a sense of wartime in the background, and a sense of inevitability. There is also a sense of scale which suits an orchestra, and a sense of many people working together.”

He continues, “I wanted an orchestra which played music the way I would like to play music: from the heart rather than just from the score. I wanted the players to be young and fresh and enthusiastic. When I first saw the Baltic Sea Philharmonic I found all that… and then noticed they were named after a sea. That sealed it!”

Eno’s live dates at Venice and Utrecht dates are already sold out, but you can find out more and view the full list of tour dates via Universal Music.