The Chemical Brothers announce ‘In Conversation’ panel in London next month

The Chemical Brothers will be hosting a panel discussion titled ‘In Conversation’ at EartH Theatre in Dalston, London, next month to mark the release of their new biography.

Organised in collaboration with Rough Trade, the event will delve into the electronic duo’s three-decade-long career, spotlighting their latest book Paused in Cosmic Reflection. Both Tom Rowlands and Ed Simons will also be sharing some “rare insight” into The Chemical Brothers’ exciting world and journey.

The panel is chaired by author and journalist Miranda Sawyer, who will be engaging in a conversation with the book’s co-author Robin Turner, along with Adam Smith, The Chemical Brothers’ longstanding collaborator and artistic director, as well as Justin Robertson, a DJ and contributor to the book.

Tickets to the event, which begin at £35, come with a signed copy of Paused in Cosmic Reflection. There’ll also be a limited entry afterparty in EartH Kitchen with a DJ Set from Justin Robertson.

Announced last June, the biography tells the “definitive story” of The Chemical Brothers, and features hundreds of hours of interviews and unseen photographs from their 30-year career.

In other news, the band have recently lamented the rising costs of touring, bleakly admitting that taking their stage show to the US is “not viable”.

“The costs have gone up so much,” Simons told Billboard. “It’s just not really viable at the moment… I’m apologetic to the people who do want to see us that it is increasingly difficult for us to get to America, because we have had the times of our lives playing there.”

