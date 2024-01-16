Techno DJ Reinier Zonneveld has developed an AI clone of his brain

The Dutch DJ and producer promises the AI clone trained on 2000+ hours of his music will be able to “create music on the spot.”

Techno wizard Reinier Zonneveld is constantly hunting for new ways to twist and transform electronic music. From cutting-edge tech to innovative live performances, the Dutch DJ is boldly pushing the limits of what electro has the potential to be.

And his latest idea is quite extraordinary. In a recent announcement, the DJ revealed that he has been working on R², an AI clone of his own brain.

“Four years ago I started exploring the use of AI in my music,” he explains. “Fast forward [to] 2024, I developed an AI clone of my own musical brain with the help of a dear friend.”

Trained on 2000+ hours of Zonneveld’s own music and live performances, the AI clone is apparently able to intuitively conjure up its own electro beats in the blink of an eye. The model is unique since I trained it on my own original compositions,” he says. “It is able to play together with me and create music on the spot, suddenly opening up a whole new world of possibilities in my performance.”

While the notion of R² sounds wildly futuristic, it’s a sign of how intelligent artificial intelligence has truly become – and a sign of how it may play a key role in electronic music’s future.

The grand live debut of R² is set to be later this year, at Zonneveld’s Spaarnwoude performance on 17 August.

This comes just a year after the Dutch DJ pulled off a staggering 11 hours and 11 minute set, earning a Guinness World Record for world’s longest live electronic music performance. He broke the previous record by 11 minutes.