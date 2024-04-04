Solid State Logic launches all-in-one FX modulation plugin, Module8

The plugin is available as a one off purchase of $99, or as part of the SSL Complete subscription package.

Solid State Logic has unveiled its latest FX rack plugin, Module8. Designed with versatility in mind, Module8 is an all-in-one tool that will allow creatives to modulate tracks with ease and precision.

True to its name, Module8 has 8 processors. Six of the processors are modulation-based, offering Individual Phaser, Flanger, Chorus, Tremolo, Vibrato, and Pan effects. The remaining two processors are Lo-Fi and Space.

Each processor has its own dedicated controls. Users to tweak the LFO shape, including the options of Sine, Triangle, Saw, Ramp and Square, as well as the rate and depth of their sound. Phase offset and inversion parameters will also allow further manipulation. There are also Stereoise and Width controls, allowing users to adjust the stereo field. ​

Users can also re-order and customise their effects by simply dragging and dropping each module into their desired order. Due to the accessibility of the plugin, Solid State Logic hopes to streamline the workflow to allow a focus on what matters: the creative process.

While SSL is an industry leader renowned for its streamlined approach to workflow, the release will be its first modulation FX-based plugin. “We’re very excited to launch Module8 as it brings SSL’s renowned sound quality and advanced workflow to a modulation FX-based plug-in for the first time,” SSL Studio’s Plugins Product Manager Jonathan Sandman says.

“We have taken great care to include features like Global LFO and drag-n-drop reordering, which not only speeds up the production process but encourages experimentation with sound design – grab yourself a demo and find out,” he concludes.

Module8 is available now in several formats, including VST2, VST3, AAX and AU. The plugin is available for a one off purchase of $99, or as part of the SSL Complete subscription package. Subscription prices start at $14.99 per month.

For more information, head to Solid State Logic.