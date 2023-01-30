Watch artists make music using Spitfire Audio LABS in new FreeForm Series

LABS and many of its instrument packs are completely free to download

LABS by Spitfire Audio has announced the launch of the FreeForm video series, which sees some of the company’s favourite artists create tracks using LABS instruments.

Music created by these artists through the FreeForm series will be available to purchase on a pay-what-you-feel basis from the project’s Bandcamp page, with all of the proceeds being donated to a charity or organisation of the artist’s choice.

The first release from the FreeForm series is named ‘Game Over’, and has been created by British singer and producer Lea Sen using LABS’ Lap Steel, Tape piano, Glass Piano, Astral Forms and Organic Textures instruments, who has been using the platform since she was 17 years old. The proceeds from the purchase will go Artists in Transit, a collaborative arts community which aims to deliver creative and inspiring workshops to people and communities in need.

LABS Community has also released a video to YouTube detailing how the track was made.

“I think music and just being creative has helped me to make up my own identity for myself. Making music, sampling and using libraries or using sounds is a way for you to create yourself.

“I usually start my tracks with guitar. I just sit and play and don’t think too much. I think the most important thing is just I follow the feeling. I think the first thing I do in a track is just two notes and then I build the guitar over that. I just want it all to influence each other.”

You can watch the full video below:

For more information about the FreeForm Series, and to buy Lea Sen’s single, you can visit LabsCommunity.Bandcamp.com.