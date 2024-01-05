Sophie Ellis-Bextor’s Murder On The Dancefloor to return to top 10 after use in Saltburn

The song is back in the charts 22 years on from its release, when it peaked at Number Two.

Sophie Ellis-Bextor’s hit Murder On The Dancefloor is expected to return to the Top 10 of the UK’s Official Singles Chart today (January 5) after it appeared in the final scene of the recent film Saltburn.

The film had already been a success in cinemas but its addition to Amazon Prime over the Christmas period helped it to surge in popularity, and with it, the Ellis-Bextor song that was first released in 2001.

Before Saltburn‘s release, Official Charts Company data confirms that Murder On The Dancefloor was being streamed an average of 292,000 times every week. Now, it’s clocked up 1.5 million streams since the beginning of the week, meaning it stands a solid chance of returning to the Top 10. The song peaked at Number 2 when it was first released 22 years ago.

Saltburn stars Barry Keoghan, Jacob Elordi and Rosamund Pike and follows Oxford student Oliver Quick (Keoghan) who becomes enamoured with popular boy Felix Catton (Elordi). The two bond and Felix invites Oliver to stay at his family’s ancestral home, Saltburn, over the summer.

Murder On The Dancefloor appears in the film’s final scene, where Oliver is shown dancing naked around the Saltburn house to the song.

“Emerald [Fennell] is a director who uses music like another character [in her scripts]. Obviously, it takes people back to a certain era,” Ellis-Bextor tells Official Charts. “There’s a nostalgia and a mood. But there’s layers [to the song] and what it evokes in you. Some people have come up to me and said ‘Oh my God, I didn’t realise the song was literal! It’s about a murder!’

“I don’t think I would quite take it that far, but it’s a got a little twist. It’s not wholly pure [like the characters in Saltburn].”

She also describes the song’s renewed success as “magical” in an interview with BBC Newsbeat.

“If I’m honest, I don’t think I’ve completely processed it really,” she says. “It’s extraordinary. It’s a song I’ve been singing for over 20 years, I still love singing it. I love the way people react when I do it live.

“But for new people to be discovering it, for it to be making new memories with people is kind of beautiful.”

Meanwhile, Lauren Kreisler, director of Brand & Digital at Official Charts adds: “We love to see the British public rediscovering chart classics, or young audiences discovering them for the first time, even, as happened with Kate Bush topping the Official Chart thanks to Stranger Things.

“The Official Chart has always reflected British popular culture, 10 years ago we introduced streaming data into the Official Singles Chart, and in the streaming era we’ve seen that a memorable song paired with a ‘memorable’ scene can be dynamite for chart success.”

The song has also proved popular on TikTok, with over 38.5 million views of its hashtag and the song being included in a quarter of a million videos. Ellis-Bextor herself also joined the trend, recreating Keoghan’s dance in a TikTok video.