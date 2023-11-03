Introducing Beatport Studio, a new cost-effective subscription model for plugins and samples

Producers can get access to 10 plugins and 100 sounds per month for just £11.99.

Beatport has launched Beatport Studio, a brand-new platform which combines Loopcloud, Loopmasters and Plugin Boutique into a singular subscription model.

Structured around a more cost-effective model – as opposed to buying the same number of plugins outright, for example – the new platform gives producers access to thousands of plugins and even more samples in one central hub.

Subscribers have access to 10 plugins per month – from the likes of developers like Baby Audio, Excite Audio and more – and can rotate their selection every month. As Beatport explains, if a user finds they’re not using certain plugins, they can deselect them using the Beatport Access app and select a new plugin to try for the following month.

Additionally, Beatport Studio subscribers get access to hundreds of thousands of samples and sounds via the ever-expanding Loopcloud Sounds plugin. Browsing takes place directly within your DAW, and loops are automatically synced to your project’s tempo.

To sweeten the deal, Cubase LE and Bitwig Studio 8-Track are included as part of the subscription price of Beatport Studio.

Robb McDaniels, Beatport CEO, says: “Beatport Studio marks a significant milestone in our commitment to empowering music producers worldwide. We’ve harnessed the collective creative strength of Beatport’s Producer Group to deliver an integrated production marketplace that reflects our dedication to innovation and flexibility to ensure our users are at the forefront of shaping the sonic landscape.”

“It’s an exciting time for music producers,” adds Gareth Halsall, VP of Beatport’s Producer Group. “We’re proud to bring a new dimension to the industry by combining flexibility and choice, ultimately enriching the creative experience for our users. Beatport Studio is more than a membership; it’s a gateway to a vast world of sound, right at your fingertips.”

Price-wise, a Beatport subscription – which includes 10 plugins and 100 sounds per month – costs £11.99/$11.99 monthly, or £119.99/$119.99 annually.

For more info, head to Beatport.