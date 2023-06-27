Polyend Records to release vinyl records of music made with Polyend gear

The new record label hopes to showcase the capabilities of Polyend gear.

Polyend Records has announced that it will be releasing vinyl records of music made with Polyend gear.

In a post to Instagram, the electronic instrument and controller manufacturer reveals its plans to branch out into the world of record labels.

“We are excited to announce the launch of Polyend Records,” the company says. “Our own music label, where you can now get your hands on vinyl albums made on Polyend gear!

“At our core, we are music lovers first and foremost,” it continued. “We want to share and support the musicians that inspire us. With Polyend Records, our mission is to take you on a journey discovering and exploring vinyl records from artists we wholeheartedly support.”

“Currently, we have a small collection of albums that were offered with the limited Tracker Artist Editions as well as new releases from Qebo and Isobutane.”

According to Polyend, all of the current releases have been created using the Polyend Tracker. The Tracker works as a standalone audio workstation, and has received critical acclaim for its streamlined interfaces, deep editing capabilities and a large suite of sampling, sequencing, sound design and synthesis tools.

Qebo, who released Cellar Spaces under the new label, spoke to Polyend about why he liked the Tracker so much:

The five releases offer a wide spectrum of the electronic music scene, and display the capabilities of the Tracker. From the distorted sampling in Pete Cannon’s Crinkled Poetry, the melodic tapestry of Isobutane’s Future Cake, and the explorative atmospheric nature of Qebo’s Cellular spaces.

All five records are available for purchase now. The LPs are retailing for $24.90, while the EPs are $14.90.

For more information, you can head to Polyend.