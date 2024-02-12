PinkPantheress, 22, has already lost “80 percent of the hearing” in one of her ears

“At first it was just a really annoying ringing and I thought it was going to be fine.”

PinkPantheress has revealed she suffers from hearing damage, with loud microphone feedback having caused her to lose “80 percent of the hearing” in her right ear.

The self-producing artist landed a record deal with Parlophone after her music began dominating videos on TikTok, and at just 22 years old she continues to be a prominent voice in popular culture. She has collaborated with the likes of Ice Spice, Mura Masa, and more.

Earlier this month, the Boy’s A Liar singer discussed her experience with hearing loss during an appearance on The Louis Theroux Podcast, where she shared that voices now sound mostly like bass to her due to the damage, and that she first noticed signs of loss due to a ringing sound.

“At first it was just a really annoying ringing and I thought it was going to be fine. But it happened on the day, and ever since that day – even on the day it happened – I was trying to find… I got some weird ear drops and I thought that was going to help.

“I thought it was going to be fine in the coming weeks. It just kept going down to the point now where it’s weird because I can’t hear a lot of high stuff. I can make out [what people are trying to say], it just sounds like bass. It sounds like somebody took your voice and removed all the high end and it was just bass,” she says.

Last week (5-11 February) was Tinnitus Awareness Week. Back in December, a study carried out by auditory training app Eargym revealed that a quarter of people under the age of 35 have early signs of hearing loss.

Nearly half (47 percent) of 16-35 year olds have a hearing age that is older than their biological age, with an average difference of 13 years. A further half said their hearing ability is impacting their quality of life.

Find out more about hearing loss via the NHS website. View all upcoming live dates for PinkPantheress.