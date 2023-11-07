PinkPantheress lost out on a studio session with Kendrick Lamar because her phone was on silent

The artist reveals she was on a date at the time.

PinkPantheress has revealed that she “nearly” recorded a guest feature for a Kendrick Lamar song but missed out because her phone was on silent.

The singer-songwriter said in a new interview that she was on a date in a cinema when the notification had come through, so she didn’t see it until afterwards and subsequently missed her chance.

“I’m not trying to date, even though I love dating,” she tells iD magazine. She later admits that she missed the studio session after her date asked her she put her phone in silent during the film.

“Oh fuck, I can’t even think about it,” she says. “I was watching Nightcrawler with this guy.”

Despite missing the Kendrick opportunity, PinkPantheress has still been involved with plenty of collaborations throughout 2023, including Boy’s A Liar with Ice Spice, and Rush by Troye Sivan and Stray Kids’ Hyunjin.

She is set to release her debut album, Heaven Knows, this Friday (10th November), which features previously released singles Mosquito and Capable of Love.

According to a press release, Heaven Knows reveals inner self-reflection as the singer explores various types of relationships, including romantic, parasocial, materialistic pursuits, grief, and finding contentment within loneliness. It features collaborations with Greg Kurstin, Mura Masa, Danny L Harle, Count Baldor, Phil and Cash Cobain, among others.

Speaking of the LP in a press statement, the singer says: “The record is about grief for a loss but being at peace with yourself in your aloneness. Journeying from hell into purgatory, but I’m ok with being there.”

She will also embark on a UK and EU headline tour in 2024, which will see her play a huge headline show at London’s Alexandra Palace.