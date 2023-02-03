PinkPantheress on criticism: “I know I didn’t invent drum ’n’ bass or garage, but what I created was a specific sound which I wanted to have for myself”

Viral Gen Z star Pink Pantheress has addressed criticism by people claiming she “didn’t invent anything new” with her drum ‘n’ bass and garage-influenced style.

Pink Pantheress landed a record deal with Parlophone after her music began dominating video sharing app TikTok, since then she’s even released music that she co-wrote and co-produced with MuraMasa.

However, it appears the Take Me Home singer has faced backlash from people online who claim she hasn’t invented anything new with her internet-breaking music. In a new cover interview with NME, she addressed the comments she received and spoke about her influences.

“People always say, ‘She’s not a genre, she didn’t create this’. I don’t use the word ‘genre’ to describe myself,” she said. “But what I hate is when people try and act like I didn’t spend months taking multiple different influences and putting them together to form my own version.

“People will say, ‘No, she didn’t invent anything new’. I know I didn’t invent drum’n’bass or garage, but what I did do is create a very specific sound which I wanted to have for myself. That’s not me saying, ‘I don’t want anyone else to do it too’. I love hearing other people do it: it means people like it enough to try it, and how do I feel about that? I feel honoured, I do. I have no qualms with it,” she firmly stated.

PinkPantheress also shared her admiration of Nia Archives, a fellow rising Black drum ‘n’ bass star: “If I have to shout out anyone it’s Nia Archives, who is another Black woman who was doing drum’n’bass before me.”

PinkPantheress released her latest track Boy’s A Liar Part 2 today (3 February) which features contributions from Ice Spice. You can listen below: