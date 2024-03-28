Peter Gabriel’s Real World Studios announces four-day residential masterclass featuring Ken Scott, Adrian Utley and Swindle

Ready to soak up some creative wisdom from 15 industry masters in one of the world’s finest recording studios?

Step into the world of music mastery as Real World Studios, the class-leading recording sanctuary founded by Peter Gabriel, opens its doors for an exclusive residential masterclass.

Nestled amidst the serene West Country setting of the UK, this studio has been the creative hub for iconic artists spanning generations, from the soulful croonings of Van Morrison to the chart-topping melodies of Harry Styles.

From 11 to 14 July 2024, participants will have the rare opportunity to soak in the studio’s unique ambiance while learning from a roster of industry heavyweights. Joining the lineup are Beatles engineer Ken Scott, Adrian Utley from Portishead, prog metal virtuoso Adam ‘Nolly’ Getgood, and producer-songwriter Swindle, with more names to be announced soon.

According to Real World Studios, each day will be made up of a series of modules in all their recording spaces each hosted by an industry professional. There’ll also be a legend slot hosted by a renowned producer sharing their experiences every evening.

In between the talks and classes, participants will get to enjoy full-board catering from the studio’s resident French chef Jérôme; there will also be time for socialising, with opportunities for you to make new friends and network with like-minded musicians.

“This masterclass is an amazing and unique opportunity for anyone passionate about music to learn from the best in the industry,” says Bob Mackenzie, Real World in-house engineer [Via MusicRadar]. “Real World Studios has been a hub for musical innovation, and we are excited to open the doors to a wealth of knowledge with enthusiasts eager to take their craft to the next level.”

To learn more and sign up for the masterclass, visit Real World Studio’s website.