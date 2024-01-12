Official Avicii subreddit to launch podcast “from fans, for fans” and they want you to be a part of it

Are you a producer with a song you’d like to showcase? Or perhaps you’re an Avicii fan with an interesting story to tell? The official r/Avicii Podcast team want to hear from you…

Moderators who run the official Avicii subreddit are launching a podcast in honour of the EDM giant.

The r/Avicii Podcast is “coming soon”, and will explore his life, music and legacy as well as touching on other topics such as mental health, community news, and any notable productions linked to the artist.

In an announcement published on Reddit, the podcast team writes, “Hey dear community, as some of you may remember, there was an attempt some time ago to launch an r/avicii podcast for this community. Due to scheduling commitments and implementation difficulties, it didn’t work out back then, but the desire for a podcast remained.”

They further add, “After many months of planning and developing a concept, we are more than pleased to announce that the first episode of our monthly podcast will be released soon! And we want you to be a part of it!”

The team is looking to collaborate with producers and music makers for the show, as well as fans who may have an interesting story to tell about Avicii or his music. Read the full post below:

Avicii, also known by his real name Tim Bergling, sadly took his own life in 2018. His family have since set up a mental health organisation, the Tim Bergling Foundation, in his memory. His music remains cherished by many, with his huge hit Wake Me Up reaching two billion streams on Spotify last year. It became the fourth dance track to do so.

The subreddit currently has over 25,000 members, and the podcast will be available to stream for free on Mixcloud. An official release date is yet to be confirmed.

If you’d like to participate in the podcast then you can fill out this submission form.