Avicii Arena launches merch store where customers “pay with emotions” as part of mental health campaign

“With this initiative, we hope to create an inclusive atmosphere where it is natural to talk about emotions, mental health in general and at the same time offer young people the tools they need to feel good.”

Avicii Arena in Sweden has launched a one-of-a-kind store with a “pay with emotions” transaction model which allows people to purchase exclusive merchandise by answering a survey about their mental health.

The arena is named after the late DJ and producer, also known as Tim Bergling, who sadly died by suicide in 2018. The “pay with emotions” initiative is part of the Break The Silence campaign, which highlights the importance of young people’s mental health.

To purchase the exclusive merch, customers can scan a QR code to answer a survey about their current emotional state. At the end of the survey, a digital receipt confirms the transaction and allows them to collect their item. As part of the store, specially designed products have been provided by artist ANJI.

Licensed psychologists and counsellors also offered support at its official launch, which occurred in late November. The store continues to remain accessible to visitors during event-nights at Avicii Arena.

“This shop is the very first of its kind and we hope it will help break the stigma around talking about feelings. At the same time, it is important to keep the recipient in mind and promote a willingness to listen and support,” says Alexandra Björnsson, project manager of the Tim Bergling Foundation.

Yesterday (6 December), the Avicii Arena hosted its Together For A Better Day Avicii tribute concert, which saw performances from Yung Lean, Griff, Cherrie, Dan Tyminski, Cleo, Jireel, Daniela Rathana, and more. The first tribute concert took place in 2021, and offered Avicii fans an opportunity to celebrate his life and legacy, right in his hometown of Stockholm.

Find out more about the Tim Bergling Foundation and the Break The Silence campaign.