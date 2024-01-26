NAMM 2024: SoundCloud announces partnership with DJ Fresh-founded Voice-Swap AI

Voice-Swap is an AI-powered software that allows singers to substitute their vocals with another artist at the click of a button.

NAMM 2024: It seems SoundCloud is embracing a fresh wave of artificial intelligence tools designed with musicians in mind.

Yesterday, Voice-Swap – an AI platform which allows users to make their vocals sound like other artists – took to Instagram to announce its new partnership with the music platform, proclaiming that “soon Voice-Swap users will be able to upload their songs and demos directly to SoundCloud with a new integration”.

But what exactly is Voice-Swap? Founded by multi-platinum producer DJ Fresh and developer Nico Pellerin, Voice-Swap allows vocalists to emulate the voice of someone else.

While voice changers have been around for quite some time – we’ve all witnessed Kevin McCallister using his Talkboy to sound like an ‘adult’ in Home Alone 2 – Voice-Swap takes it to the next level. The software is quick and easy to use, allowing even the most tech-averse to quickly produce their own audio deepfakes.

Users are required to upload clips of them singing, then Voice-Swap does the magic. You just select a voice to emulate – there’s a wide selection on offer, from house artist Farley “Jackmaster” Funk to Swiss electro-popstar Mylène Schuler. There’s even a few text-to-speech options, if you’re too embarrassed to upload a clip of yourself attempting to hit the right notes.

Considering the negative press surrounding deepfake audio, Soundcloud are assuring its users are made aware of a track utilising Voice-Swap’s AI technology. Each track will be tagged, making it clear that Voice-Swap has been involved in the making of a track.

Soundcloud has also partnered up with Fadr, which allows users to create mash-ups and remixes, and Soundful AI, a software that generates studio-quality tracks for creators.

Last May, SoundCloud announced it had acquired Musiio, another music company at the forefront of AI technology.

Speaking to Music Week, the Soundcloud CEO Eliah Seton expressed his joy over partnering with even more AI-centric companies. “At SoundCloud, we take pride in being ground zero for musical experimentation,” he explained. “That’s why we’re home to what’s next in music. AI is top of mind for us in this context, and we’re excited about how this technology can be applied to serve and empower artists.

“These partners, which we’ve selected intentionally, reflect the very best of what the industry has to offer in this arena: tools that open up new creative avenues and make artists’ lives a little bit easier,” he concluded.